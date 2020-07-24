Caiguda dels positius a Catalunya, tot i que superen el miler, però increment dels morts

La situació de la Covid-19 a Catalunya dista força d'estar controlada. Segons les darreres dades facilitades pel Departament de Salut, el que suposa un descens respecte els 1.949 notificats ahir, si bé segueix sent una de les xifres més elevades des de l'aixecament de l'Estat d'alarma. A més a més, s'han comunicat 13 noves morts, de manera que s'arriba a les 12.674 víctimes des de l'esclat de l'epidèmia.



Pel que fa a la distribució territorial, Barcelona, les dues regions metropolitanes i Lleida concentren el gruix dels nous contagis. En concret, a la capital se n'han registrat 312 casos (566 el dia abans), a la metropolitana nord 156 (298 dijous), a la sud 302 (433 el dia abans), mentre que a Lleida la xifra és de 252, 197 dels quals al Segrià. A les UCI hi ha ara mateix 65 persones ingressades, el que suposen quatre més que dijous.



En paral·lel, Salut ha millorat la transparència de les dades diàries que ofereix, amb les xifres detallades de l'evolució de casos a cada regió sanitària, així com la taxa Ro -la taxa de reproducció de contagis, és a dir, el nombre de persones que contagia cada positiu-, així com el corresponent mapa de risc. La taxa reproductiva és preocupant quan se situa per damunt d'1 i ara mateix a Catalunya és d'1,6, segons els càlculs del Grup de Biologia Computacional i Sistemes Complexos de la UPC (BIOCOM-SC). A Lleida està en l'1,1, mentre que és més elevada a la regió metropolitana sud (2,2), a la metropolitana nord (2,2), a Barcelona ciutat (2,1), a la Catalunya central (1,6), a Girona (1,5), al Camp de Tarragona (1,8) i a les Terres de l'Ebre (1,7). De fet, només l'Alt Pirineu i l'Aran queda per sota de l'1, amb el 0,7.

