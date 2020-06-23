Carles Campuzano es dona de baixa del PDeCAT a les portes de la fundació del Partit Nacionalista de Catalunya

L'exdiputat al Congrés del PDeCAT Carles Campuzano ha anunciat que deixa la formació, quan falta menys d'una setmana perquè es fundi el Partit Nacionalista de Catalunya (PNC). Actual director de la federació d'entitats socials de suport a persones amb discapacitat intel·lectual, Dincat, ha anunciat a Twitter que "per a tot hi ha el moment oportú" i que ahir va "formalitzar" la baixa "com associat" del PDeCAT, el partit que va rellevar les sigles de CDC. "Hi deixo amics i companys de causes compartides. Moltes gràcies a tots. Estic convençut que ens retrobarem en el camí cap la llibertat".

Mesos enrere també es va donar de baixa del partit la que n'havia estat coordinadora general, Marta Pascal, que també és de l'entorn que impulsa el PNC.



Campuzano té una llarguíssima trajectòria política vinculada a l'antiga Convergència Democràtica de Catalunya (CDC), formació amb la que es va estrenar al Congrés el 1996. De fet, seria un dels dirigents claus de l'espai a Madrid durant més de dues dècades, ja que va ser-ne diputat fins l'any passat.



Fa mig any, en una entrevista a Públic es mostrava crític amb l'estratègia de Junts per Catalunya i refusava les vies unilaterals per assolir la independència. Ja en aquell moment apuntava que El País de Demà -el grup precursor del PNC- rebia peticions per transformar-se en un partit polític i avisava que "si JxCat o ERC no satisfan la demanda d’un sobiranisme de centre pragmàtic és evident que algú altre acabarà apareixent i donant-hi una resposta. La política no resisteix el buit".

