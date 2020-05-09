Catalunya accentua la tendència a la baixa de morts: 59 en les darreres 24 hores

barcelona
Les dades confirmen que a poc a poc es redueix la intensitat i la mortalitat de la pandèmia de coronavirus a Catalunya. En les darreres 24 hores, el Principat ha registrat 59 víctimes mortals, 26 menys que el dia anterior i 75 per sota de la xifra que va registrar-se dijous. Això suposa que el total de morts s'eleva a 11.109 persones, segons les dades de les funeràries que ofereix diàriament el Departament de Salut.
Pel que fa als contagis, s'han confirmat 201 positius, la meitat que el dia previ i la xifra més baixa des del 3 de maig. En total, les proves han confirmat que 60.605 persones han tingut la Covid-19 a Catalunya, si bé n'hi ha 172.150 qualificades de sospitoses. A més a més, ara mateix hi ha 408 persones ingressades a les unitats de cures intensives del país, la xifra més baixa des del 21 de març.
Al conjunt de l'Estat, s'han registrat 179 morts, segons ha informat aquest dissabte el Ministeri de Sanitat. Es tracta de mig centenar de finats menys que els registrats divendres (229) i una xifra també menor a les de dijous (213) i dimecres (244). La caiguda del nombre de positius confirmats per PCR en un dia també ha estat rellevant i són 604, lluny dels 1.095 positius de fa 24 hores. En total, des de l'inici de la pandèmia per la Covid-19 s'han registrat 26.478 morts i 223.578 contagis arreu de l'Estat espanyol.
