Catalunya baixa dels 100 ingressats a les UCI per coronavirus per primer cop en gairebé tres mesos

BARCELONA
Continua la bona evolució de les dades de l'epidèmia de coronavirus a Catalunya. La xifra que més ho constata és que ara mateix al Principat hi ha 94 persones ingressades a les unitats de cures intensives (UCI) dels hospitals amb la malaltia. Són nou menys que el dia anterior i, sobretot, és la xifra més baixa des del 18 de març, és a dir, des de fa gairebé tres mesos. En el moment àlgid de la pandèmia, el 6 d'abril, Catalunya va arribar a registrar 1.529 pacients a les UCI.
A més a més, segons el comunicat diari del Departament de Salut, les funeràries han reportat cinc noves morts per Covid-19, sis menys que en l'anterior balanç, de manera que la xifra global de víctimes se situa en 12.439. En l'última setmana s'han notificat 45 defuncions per la malaltia. A més a més, s'han detectat 203 nous casos positius testats (24 menys que el dia anterior) i ja en són 69.252 en total.
