La Catalunya confinada, vista des de l’aire

Un vídeo dels Mossos d'Esquadra gravat durant el diumenge mostra imatges inèdites del país amb carrers i carreteres absolutament buits. 

Carrer de Barcelona absolutament desert.

BARCELONA

El confinament decretat per l’epidèmia de coronavirus està deixant imatges inèdites arreu. Una bona mostra l’ha donat el vídeo gravat aquest diumenge des de l’helicòpter dels Mossos d’Esquadra, que permet veure algunes carreteres catalanes gairebé sense cotxes, així com els principals carrers de Barcelona i indrets emblemàtics de la ciutat pràcticament deserts. En principi, la davallada de la mobilitat s’ha d’accentuar arran de les noves mesures decretades pel Govern espanyol, que només permetrà mantenir l’activitat a les considerades activitats essencials. De moment, segons dades del Servei Català de Trànsit, ja s’ha notat i la reducció d’entrada a l’àrea metropolitana és del 34% i del 39,3% en comparació amb el passat dilluns i de gairebé el 75% si la referència és un dilluns previ al confinament.

