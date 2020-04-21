Catalunya s'apropa als 9.000 morts per coronavirus, després de sumar-ne més de 400 les darreres 24 hores

En les últimes hores hi ha hagut 404 morts per coronavirus i el total de defuncions arriba ja a 8.845 des de l'inici de la pandèmia a Catalunya. La xifra de morts, segons les dades de les funeràries, és l'increment diari més alt dels últims cinc dies. D'altra banda, aquest dimarts hi ha hagut 1.098 nous contagis confirmats, que eleven a 44.793 els casos positius, segons ha informat Salut. A més, hi ha 77.311 casos diagnosticats com a possibles afectats de Covid-19. Aquesta xifra ha experimentat l'increment diari més alt des que la Generalitat la proporciona.



Des de l'inici de la pandèmia, han mort a un centre hospitalari un total de 5.080 persones, ja fossin positius de coronavirus o un cas sospitós. Això representa un augment de 176 casos. A més, 2.494 han mort a una residència, 97 a un centre sociosanitari i 537 al domicili.



Pels que fa als ingressats de gravetat, un total de 3.307 persones ho han estat des de l'inici de la pandèmia, i actualment són 1.058, 33 menys que aquest dilluns. A més, del nombre total de positius arreu del país, 7.158 són professionals sanitaris. D'altra banda, hi ha hagut un total de 23.891 altes hospitalàries, 1.474 en les últimes hores.



Pel que fa a les residències de gent gran, un total de 8.306 persones han estat confirmades com a positius de coronavirus i 14.041 són casos sospitosos.



Pel que fa a l'Estat espanyol, en les últimes 24 hores ha sumat 430 morts per coronavirus i ja registra 21.282 defuncions. La xifra diària de morts torna a augmentar lleugerament després que aquest dilluns baixés dels 400 per primer cop des del 22 de març. Segons les dades del Ministeri de Sanitat d'aquest dimarts, hi ha 204.178 casos de coronavirus, 3.968 dels quals són nous i 31.788 són sanitaris. Pel que fa a les altes, hi ha 82.514 curats dels quals 1.928 han estat donats d'alta en les últimes 24 hores. La Comunitat de Madrid continua encapçalant el nombre d'infectats per la Covid-19 amb 57.997 casos i 7.460 morts.

