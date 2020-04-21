Els farmacèutics dispensen 700.000 mascaretes en dos dies tot i el col·lapse del sistema de recepta electrònica

El Consell de Col·legis Farmacèutics de Catalunya ha informat que les farmàcies catalanes han dispensat entre el dilluns i el dimarts més de 700.000 mascaretes malgrat la persistència d'alguns problemes informàtics que ahir van col·lapsar el sistema de recepta electrònica durant part de la jornada. En aquest sentit, des del Col·legi s'ha demanat a la ciutadania que acudeixi a les farmàcies de manera esglaonada per evitar distribucions massives que són les que provoquen la caiguda informàtica.



Fonts del Col·legi han explicat que aquest dimarts s'han arribat a dispensar 10.000 mascaretes per minut a través de la xarxa de 3.227 farmàcies catalanes en algun moment, fet que ha comportat noves caigudes del sistema.



Les 700.000 mascaretes, unes 309.000 ahir i unes 400.000 avui, formen part del primer paquet d'1,5 milions de la partida de 14 anunciada pel Govern en el marca de la campanya "Mascareta/Salut". Aquests elements sanitaris es distribueixen de manera gratuïta amb recepta electrònica.



El Consell de Col·legis Farmacèutics insisteix que el sistema informàtic ha caigut en diferents ocasions aquests dos dies per la "gran demanda". En aquest sentit, recorda que el sistema de recepta electrònica és el que s'utilitza per dispensar les medicines sota prescripció mèdica, per la qual cosa, la demanda de mascaretes sobrecarrega el programa.



Actualment els tècnics informàtics del col·lectiu farmacèutic treballen per estabilitzar-lo i optimitzar el servei, però tot i això des de les farmàcies es demana a la població que s'acudeixi "de manera esglaonada" a recollir les mascaretes. De fet, els 14 milions d'unitats també arribaran per etapes, recorden els farmacèutics.

