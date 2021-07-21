Catalunya supera els 400 ingressats per Covid a les UCI

Catalunya ha superat aquest dimecres els 400 ingressats per Covid a les UCI, i ja són 404, 40 més en un sol dia. Pel que fa a les seves edats, 18 tenen menys de 30 anys, la franja on hi ha hagut una major incidència del virus en la cinquena onada. En concret, 14 tenen de 20 a 29 anys (tres menys que aquest dimarts), tres tenen entre 10 i 19 anys (un més) i un té menys de deu anys. Pel que fa als contagis, Salut n'ha declarat 7.286 en les últimes hores i la positivitat se situa en el 21,28%, més de quatre vegades superior al llindar considerat òptim per controlar la pandèmia segons l'OMS. La mitjana d'edat de les persones positives se situa en els 31,09 anys.

18 dels pacients crítics tenen menys de 30 anys

Tot i això, la velocitat de propagació segueix reduint-se i ja se situa per sota de l'1 (0,99), xifra que marca el decreixement de la pandèmia. El risc de rebrot també disminueix tot i que segueix a un nivell molt elevat, amb 1.176 punts. La pressió assistencial segueix a l'alça, també a planta, on els ingressats ja són 1.872.

La cinquena onada, de baixada

El conseller de Salut, Josep Maria Argimon, ha constatat que la cinquena onada està "de baixada" en termes de contagis i espera poder tornar a la normalitat "dintre de poc". Durant la sessió de control al Parlament, ha admès que no s'esperaven aquesta explosió de casos, sinó que preveien un repunt que ja s'hauria controlat el 15 de juliol. "Portem una setmana que hem arribat al pic i estem de baixa", ha insistit Argimon, que ha afegit que aquesta situació no és "única i exclusiva" de Catalunya i ha remarcat que ja hi ha més del 80% dels contagis que són de la variant Delta.

