Centenars de persones es manifesten contra l'ocupació marroquina del Sàhara Occidental davant del consolat

barcelona
Centenars de persones s'han manifestat davant del consolat del Marroc a Barcelona a favor del dret a l'autodeterminació del Sàhara Occidental i per denunciar la violació dels acords d'alto el foc de 1991, que ha desencadenat la represa del conflicte armat entre l'exèrcit marroquí i el Front Polisario.
En declaracions a l'ACN, el delegat del Front Polisario a Catalunya, Abidin Buchraya, ha proclamat que "el Marroc ha de pagar les conseqüències de trencar l'alto el foc", i ha assegurat que "mentre duri l'ocupació del territori [sahrauí] continuarà la guerra". Una manifestació pro-marroquí també ha aplegat centenars de persones. Un cordó policial ha mantingut les dues manifestacions separades en tot moment i no hi ha hagut incidents.
Dissabte passat, el secretari general del Front Polisario i president de la República Àrab Democràtica Saharauí (RASD), Brahim Gali, va anunciar que considerava trencat l'alto al foc firmat amb el Marroc el 1991, a qui va responsabilitzar de l'atac registrat el dia anterior al pas fronterer del Guerguerat.
"Mentre duri l'ocupació del territori [sahrauí], continuarà la guerra"
D'altra banda, unes 150 persones es van concentrar aquest dimarts a la plaça Major de Vic per donar suport al poble sahrauí, convocades per Cooperació Osona Sàhara (COOOS), que van denunciar la "constant vulneració" dels drets del poble sahrauí.
