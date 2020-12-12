Centenars de persones protesten a Catalunya contra les polítiques d'asil de la UE, amb la tragèdia de Badalona de fons

Centenars de persones han sortit aquest dissabte al migdia al carrer per protestar contra les polítiques d'asil i migració de l'estat espanyol i la Unió Europea. Ho han fet amb la tragèdia de Badalona de fons, on tres persones van morir després d'incendiar-se la nau on vivien. Des de la Plataforma 12-D, convocants de l'acte, assenyalen que es podria haver evitat si hi hagués una política d'asil "que respecti els drets humans". De fet, aquest dissabte a les cinc de la tarda també s'ha convocat una manifestació a la sortida del metro de Gorg (Badalona) per protestar contra l'incendi de Badalona i exigir "justícia i dignitat".

La protesta s'ha fet a Barcelona, Balaguer, Cerdanyola, Girona, Mataró, Montcada i Reixac, Reus i Tarragona. També s’han convocat concentracions al municipi valencià de L'Eliana, a Ciutadella de Menorca i a Motril (Granada). Els concentrats han tallat carreteres i han mostrat les banderes dels estats europeus simbolitzant un mur que han fet caure al final de l'acte. També s'ha llegit un manifest comú a totes les ciutats.

Diverses entitats que treballen per la defensa dels drets humans, han impulsat la la Plataforma 12D per reclamar un canvi en les polítiques migratòries europees.

Així mateix, més de 170 entitats i prop de 400 persones s’han adherit al manifest "Per una Europa de Drets Humans, desmuntem el nou Pacte de Migració i Asil", publicat per la Plataforma 12D. Entre les entitats que s’hi han subscrit hi ha Proactiva Open Arms, Òmnium Cultural, Intermon Oxfam, Stop Mare Mortum, la Comissió Catalana d’Ajuda al Refugiat (CCAR), la Coordinadora Obrim Fronteres, Sos Refugiades, i LaFede.cat, entre d’altres. També forma part del programa de la Plataforma12D la instal·lació "Murs" a Sant Cugat .

