El Centre Europeu de Control Malalties preveu gairebé el doble de morts a l'estiu si s'aixequen ja les restriccions

El Centre Europeu de Prevenció i Control Malalties (ECDC, per les seves sigles en anglès) preveu gairebé el doble de morts per la Covid-19 a l'estiu si s'aixequen aquest març les restriccions, independentment de l'avanç en la vacunació. El cap de vigilància de l'ECDC, Bruno Cianco, ha assegurat aquest dilluns en una compareixença a l'Eurocambra que si es mantenen les mesures fins a l'1 de maig i la vacunació és "òptima" hi haurà una "reducció significativa de la mortalitat" i "un pic menor" dels contagis en la quarta onada de la pandèmia.



"Hem de vacunar més de pressa", ha apressat Cianco, preocupat per la transmissibilitat més gran de les variants de la Covid-19. Amb una bona vacunació i restriccions fins a principis de maig, el repunt de la pandèmia seria més lleu i es retardaria fins al juliol, segons els pronòstics de l'ECDC. En aquest escenari, hi hauria de mitjana poc més d'un mort diari per cada 100.000 habitants a l'estiu.



En canvi, si les mesures es comencen a relaxar ja aquest mes de març, l'ECDC anticipa un rebrot al juny amb gairebé uns 2 morts diaris per cada 100.000 habitants. Una xifra que s'enfilaria fins als 2,5 en cas que continuïn els problemes amb la vacunació.

