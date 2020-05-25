Colau reclama que es pugui sortir de Barcelona com a tard dilluns vinent

Excepte per qüestions sanitàries o laborals, els barcelonins no poden sortir ara mateix de la ciutat i, de la mateixa manera, els que no resideixen a la capital tampoc poden entrar-hi. Ara bé, la situació podria canviar els propers dies. Després d'una primera reunió celebrada la setmana passada entre el Departament de Salut de la Generalitat, l'Ajuntament de Barcelona i els alcaldes d'altres municipis metropolitans, l'alcaldessa del cap i casal, Ada Colau, ha demanat que com a tard la situació estigui resolta dilluns vinent. Això passaria perquè la ciutat de Barcelona i les regions metropolitanes nord i sud s'unifiquessin en una única regió sanitària, de manera que la mobilitat entre els seus municipis estigués permesa.



En una roda de premsa, Colau ha assegurat aquest dilluns que "hi ha molta gent pendent" que s'unifiquin Barcelona i les regions metropolitanes. "Som un territori interconnectat: amb metro, canvies de municipi sense ni tan sols saber-ho", ha afegit. De fet, més enllà de Barcelona la demanda de permetre la mobilitat entre aquest territoris és compartida pels alcaldes metropolitans.



En una entrevista a Catalunya Ràdio, la consellera de Salut, Alba Vergés, ha exposat que la unificació de les regions seria possible si es té en compte l'evolució actual de l'epidèmia: "Tenim indicadors molt bons en les tres zonesi això ens fa pensar que podem avançar en aquest sentit". Amb tot, la consellera ha matisat que "estem analitzant si permetre la mobilitat metropolitana ens fa augmentar molt el risc" i ha conclòs que la unificació "acabarà venint, no ens obsessionem amb l'avui i amb la fase en què estem, sinó en com fem les coses per protegir-nos al màxim entre tots".

