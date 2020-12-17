El Congrés legalitza l'eutanàsia a l'Estat espanyol amb un ampli suport

El Ple del Congrés dels Diputats ha avalat aquest dijous la proposició de llei orgànica de regulació de l'eutanàsia. El dictamen de la Comissió de Justícia ha assolit prop d'una majoria de tres cinquens (el 60% de la Cambra Baixa), amb 198 vots a favor, 138 vots en contra i dues abstencions. PP i Vox han estat els únics partits que no s'han sumat a l'ampli consens generat entorn d'una norma "profundament garantista". "Avui és un dia molt important per a les persones que pateixen, que van patir i per als familiars que van patir impotentment amb una gran frustració el dolor dels seus éssers estimats", ha celebrat la portaveu de Sanitat del PSOE, María Luisa Carcedo, representant del grup que ha impulsat la proposta legislativa.

Per a Carcedo, la llei d'eutanàsia és "molt important" per a la naturalesa de les persones. En aquest sentit, ha apuntat que "la condició humana és vida, però també malaltia, patiment i mort. I per això, ningú pot obligar una altra persona a allargar la seva vida amb un altre sofriment". "Avancem en llibertat", ha expressat la també exministra de Sanitat, una consigna repetida per gairebé tots els portaveus dels grups de la Cambra Baixa favorables a aquest dret.



I és que, tal com ha afegit el ministre de Sanitat, Salvador Illa, present al Ple, "la votació d'avui ve a demostrar que Espanya és una societat prou democràtica i madura per a afrontar" el debat sobre una mort digna. "Són diversos els països que compten amb una normativa similar i avui Espanya fa un pas més per a sumar-se a això", ha apuntat. En aquest sentit, una vegada el Senat ratifiqui el text de la proposició de llei a principis de 2021, Espanya es convertirà en el sisè país del món que reguli aquest dret, per darrere de Països Baixos, Bèlgica, Luxemburg, el Canadà i Colòmbia. No obstant això, aquesta pràctica no està penalitzada en països com Suïssa, Alemanya, el Japó o alguns estats dels EUA i d'Austràlia.