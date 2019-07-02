Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

El Constitucional avala l'aplicació de l'article 155 a Catalunya que va impulsar Rajoy

Per unanimitat, el ple del tribunal de garanties ha desestimat els recursos d'inconstitucionalitat presentats pel Parlament de Catalunya i per 50 diputats d'Unidos Podemos contra l'acord del ple del Senat

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Mariano Rajoy en un moment de la seva declaració institucional en la que va anunciar l'aplicació de l'article 155. EFE/Arxiu

Mariano Rajoy en un moment de la seva declaració institucional en la que va anunciar l'aplicació de l'article 155. EFE/Arxiu

El Tribunal Constitucional ha avalat l'aplicació de l'article 155 de la Constitució a Catalunya, impulsat pel Govern de Mariano Rajoy i aprovat pel Senat el 27 d'octubre de 2017, i que va acabar amb la dissolució del Govern de Carles Puigdemont, la convocatòria d'eleccions i amb la intervenció de l'Executiu central a la Generalitat.

Per unanimitat, el ple del tribunal de garanties ha desestimat els recursos d'inconstitucionalitat presentats pel Parlament de Catalunya i de 50 diputats d'Unidos Podemos contra l'acord del ple del Senat.

(Hi haurà ampliació)

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas