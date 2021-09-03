La caiguda de la pressió assistencial per coronavirus continua a Catalunya, fins al punt que els hospitals del Principat baixen del miler d'ingressats amb la malaltia per primera vegada des de l'11 de juliol. En concret, ara mateix hi ha 986 hospitalitzats amb Covid-19, 30 menys que dijous. El descens també es reflecteix a les UCI, on ara hi queden 336 persones, 15 menys. En el que portem de setmana, la xifra ha baixat en més de 70.



Pel que fa a la resta d'indicadors, l'evolució també és positiva. Segons les darreres dades del Departament de Salut, en les últimes 24 hores s'han confirmat 958 nous contagis. La mitjana diària de l'última setmana amb dades definitives, però, retrocedeix fins als 840. La incidència acumulada de casos per 100.000 habitants baixa a 75,5 a set dies -el valor més baix des de l'entorn de Sant Joan- i a 186 a 14. La velocitat de transmissió es manté en 0,78, molt per sota de l'1 que indica l'expansió de la pandèmia, i el risc de rebrot cau deu punts més i ara està en 137. La positivitat de les proves és del 4,7%, de manera que baixa del 5% fixat com a topall per l'OMS per tenir l'epidèmia sota control per primer cop des d'abans de Sant Joan, el dia que marca l'inici de l'escalada de casos que generaria la cinquena onada.



Finalment, la vacunació segueix avançant però a un ritme més baix del que voldria Salut, amb menys de 50.000 dosis diàries. Ara mateix el 67,8% dels catalans tenen la pauta completa, percentatge que s'eleva al 75,9% entre els majors de 12 anys.

