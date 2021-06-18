Els hospitals catalans se segueixen buidant de pacients amb Covid-19. Segons les últimes dades del Departament de Salut, ara mateix a Catalunya hi ha 488 ingressats a planta amb coronavirus, 15 menys que el dia anterior. Des del 24 de juliol, és a dir fa gairebé 11 mesos, que la xifra de pacients ingressats amb Covid-19 no baixava dels 500. També s'estan buidant les unitats de cures intensives (UCI), ja que avui hi ha 153 pacients crítics, cinc menys que el dia previ, i la xifra més baixa des de mitjans de setembre.



A més a més, en les darreres 24 hores el Departament de Salut ha declarat 678 nous casos de Covid-19. La darrera setmana amb dades consolidades el total de casos s'eleva a 3.107, el que significa una mitjana de 443 contagis al dia. La incidència de casos a 14 dies acumulada per 100.000 habitants es manté a la baixa i ara és de 86, mentre que la velocitat de propagació o taxa Rt es manté en 0,94 i el risc de rebrot baixa un punt, fins a 80. El 3,35% de les proves de la darrera setmana han donat positiu i s'han registrat cinc noves morts.



La vacunació segueix avançant i ja hi ha el 45,8% dels catalans que han rebut almenys una dosi i el 28,1% que han completat la pauta.

