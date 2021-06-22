Els casos de coronavirus a Catalunya tornen a estar a l'alça. Segons les darreres dades del Departament de Salut, en les últimes 24 hores s'han declarat 684 nous casos i, sobretot, la velocitat de transmissió dels contagis o taxa Rt sobrepassa l'1 -se situa en l'1,08, nou centèsimes més-, el nivell a partir del qual l'epidèmia està en creixement. També s'increment el risc de rebrot, que es manté a un nivell moderat -menys de 100 punts-, però passa de 84 a 92. El grup de recerca en Biologia Computacional i Sistemes Complexes (BIOCOM-SC) calcula que el creixement de casos se situa en el 10% setmanal i que el dubte és si s'estabilitzarà o anirà a més.

De moment, però, no hi ha un impacte assistencial del canvi de tendència d'alguns dels indicadors, ja que la població de major risc està total o parcialment vacunada, si bé els que tenen entre 40 i 70 anys encara està lluny d'assolir la pauta de vacunació completa. La mitjana d'edat dels casos és cada cop més baixa i ara se situa en 31,75 anys, més de deu menys que la mitjana des de l'esclat la pandèmia, el que constata que la majoria de casos es donen en les franges de població jove, la que en general encara no ha rebut cap dosi de la vacuna.



En paral·lel, els pacients ingressats a planta són 468, cinc menys que dilluns, però hi ha cinc crítics més a l'UCI (154). La incidència acumulada a 14 dies puja lleugerament però es manté per sota de 100. Passa de 85,40 a 86,01. El 3,58% de les proves de la darrera setmana han donat positiu. Ara mateix el 48,2% dels catalans han rebut almenys una dosi de la vacuna (56,7% dels majors de 16 anys) i més del 30% (30,3%) ja ha completat la pauta (35,6% dels majors de 16 anys).

