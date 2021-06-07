Gairebé un any després, Catalunya no té un risc alt de rebrot de coronavirus, sinó moderat. En concret, el risc de rebrot és ara mateix de 98, dos punts per sota dels 100. Des de mitjans de juliol de l'any passat, el Principat no es trobava per sota d'aquests 100 punts a partir dels quals es considera que el risc de rebrot és elevat. La dada il·lustra fins a quin punt està millorant la situació epidemiològica a casa nostra, en bona part gràcies a l'avanç de la vacunació. La velocitat de transmissió o taxa Rt torna a baixar de l'1 -ara és de 0,98-, després d'uns quants dies per sobre.



A més a més, la incidència de casos acumulada a 14 dies per 100.000 habitants cau per sota dels 100 (99,98), un fet també inèdit des de mitjans de juliol. En les darrers 24 hores, el Departament de Salut ha notificat 215 contagis, mentre que l'última setmana amb dades consolidades -del 28 de maig al 3 de juny- se n'han registrat 3.584, és a dir, una mitjana de poc més de 500 al dia. La positivitat de les proves torna a anar a la baixa i ara és de 3,39%, el percentatge més baix en gairebé en un any i clarament per sota del 5% que fixa l'OMS per tenir l'epidèmia sota control.



Finalment, s'han comunicat cinc noves defuncions, mentre que en la darrera setmana la dada s'eleva a 20, una xifra que suposa menys de la meitat de les que hi havia només quinze dies enrere. Al nombre de pacients crítics també evoluciona positivament i ara n'hi ha 203, dos menys que diumenge, mentre que a planta se situen en 610, 20 més. Pel que fa a la vacunació, ara mateix el 38,6% dels catalans han rebut almenys una dosi -més de tres milions de persones- i el 22,7% han completat la pauta de vacunació. Si el focus es posa en la població major de 16 anys, els percentatges s'eleven al 45,5% i al 26,7%, respectivament.

