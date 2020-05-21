El coronavirus causa més casos i mortalitat en persones amb pocs recursos

Les persones amb un nivell socioeconòmic menor presenten taxes de casos de coronavirus més elevades i una mortalitat més alta que les tenen unes millors condicions econòmiques i socials. Aquesta és una de les conclusions del primer informe elaborat per l’Observatori de les Desigualtats en Salut, vinculat a l'Agència de Qualitat i Avaluació Sanitàries de Catalunya. A més, l'estudi remarca que les dones presenten unes taxes més elevades de positius, però en canvi en els homes s’observa una mortalitat més alta.

L’estudi, sota el títol "Desigualtats socioeconòmiques en el nombre de casos i la mortalitat per covid-19 a Catalunya", constata que el virus no afecta a tothom de la mateixa manera, tal i com indiquen alguns treballs arreu del món. Per exemple, a Nova York, una persona que pertanyi a la comunitat afroamericana és propicia a tenir taxes més elevades d’infecció i mortalitat per coronavirus.

L’informe posa l’accent en les taxes observades en les persones amb menor nivell socioeconòmic i les desigualtats de gènere. La taxa de mortalitat estandarditzada en els homes de 80 o més anys en el grup de menor nivell socioeconòmic és de 2.832,4 per cada 100.000 homes, mentre que en les dones és de 1.361,9.



Paral·lelament, l’estudi no percep un gradient ni en les taxes de casos ni en les de mortalitat segons el nivell socioeconòmic de l’Àrea Bàsica de Salut (ABS). Ara bé, algunes àrees concretes presenten unes taxes més elevades de mortalitat i alhora estan en el grup de nivell socioeconòmic més baix.

En canvi, sí que s’observa que les taxes de casos en el grup d’edat de 65 a 79 anys en ABS de nivell socioeconòmic menor són més altes que en els altres col·lectius. Per últim, l’informe recorda l’existència d’estudis geogràfics sobre la mortalitat per coronavirus realitzats a la ciutat de Barcelona segons seccions censal, on s’han trobat desigualtats socioeconòmiques.





