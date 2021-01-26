La Creu Roja atorga la seva Distinció d'Honor al president d'Agbar, Àngel Simon

La Creu Roja ha atorgat aquest dimarts la seva Distinció d'Honor al president d'Agbar, Àngel Simon, pel compromís de la companyia amb l'entitat social durant la pandèmia del coronavirus. El guardó ha estat lliurat per una delegació de l'entitat encapçalada per Josep Quitet, president de la Creu Roja a

Catalunya; i formada també per Helena Fontanet, secretària; Enric Morist, coordinador, i Sergi Loughney, assessor de la presidència de la Creu Roja. L'acte s'ha fet a Barcelona amb les restriccions imposades per la Covid.

Segons la Creu Roja, aquesta distinció reconeix "l’aliança continuada i sostinguda en el temps d’Agbar amb la tasca social i humanitària de la Creu Roja, i, especialment, el seu suport als col·lectius en risc d’exclusió social durant la pandèmia de la Covid-19".

"Les aliances com la que hem establert amb la Creu Roja han demostrat la capacitat d’impulsar projectes transformadors"

Per la seva part, Àngel Simon ha destacat que "les aliances com la que hem establert amb la Creu Roja han demostrat la capacitat d’impulsar projectes transformadors, atents a les necessitats de cada moment". És el cas de l’activació de Creu Roja RESPON, un pla integral per atendre persones en situació de vulnerabilitat a causa de la crisi sanitària en què ha participat Agbar. "Si unim recursos, coneixements i experiència, podem afrontar els grans reptes que tenim davant d’una manera molt més eficaç, sempre amb les persones al centre", ha conclòs Simon.

Entre les accions desenvolupades també s'ha destacat la del Fons de Solidaritat, que ajuda a fer front a la factura de l’aigua a persones amb pocs recursos, en el qual la Creu Roja participa en el suport i la identificació de famílies vulnerables.

