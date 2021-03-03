Creu Roja calcula que 1,4 milions de persones a Catalunya han rebut la seva ajuda humanitària durant la pandèmia

La Creu Roja Catalunya ha donat ajuda humanitària a 415.976 persones durant la pandèmia des del març del 2020 fins al febrer del 2021. Segons l'entitat, aquesta xifra s'eleva fins a 1,4 milions de persones si es contempla també aquelles que s'han beneficiat indirectament d'aquest suport, com podrien ser familiars o persones properes. L'entitat també ha detectat un increment de les persones ateses que mai abans havien necessitat ajuda, amb el pic el maig del 2020. Aquell mes es va viure un increment del 279% respecte al 2019 i, segons ha assenyalat el coordinador de Creu Roja Catalunya, Enric Morist, són persones que han quedat dins el sistema, de manera que "s'ha cronificat la tendència".



D'altra banda, l'entitat ha presentat el segon informe "L'impacte de la covid-19 en col·lectius vulnerables", que assenyala que un 58,4% de les persones ateses per la Creu Roja es troben en situació de desocupació, i la meitat d'aquests (48%) han perdut la feina per culpa de la pandèmia. Aquesta xifra està gairebé 10 punts per sobre que a l'octubre del 2020.



El 19,31% de la població desocupada estan desocupats sense ERTO i el 9,66% en ERTO. Al 61,2% de les llars un o més adults de la família ha reduït els ingressos estables a causa de la pandèmia. Pel que fa als enquestats que sí que treballen, el 91% ho ha de fer presencialment i no pot teletreballar.

