Crítiques pels incompliments en el primer cap de setmana amb noves restriccions

El president del Col·legi Oficial de Metges de Barcelona (COMB), Jaume Padrós, ha lamentat el "poc sentit col·lectiu" mostrat en el primer cap de setmana amb bars i restaurants tancats per aturar els contagis de Covid. Amb relació a les imatges sobre incompliments i trobades a l'exterior, Padrós ha afirmat a Catalunya Ràdio que hi ha una part de la societat que "no està a l'alçada del moment". "He de confessar que per primera vegada des que ha començat la pandèmia estic una mica descoratjat", ha afirmat.



Ha assegurat que gran part de la població fa les coses "ben fetes" però ha assegurat que "hi ha qui pensa que tot això no va amb ells". Ha afegit que els propers dies les xifres no aniran bé i ha fet una crida a ser autoresponsable. Padrós també ha demanat que les mesures tinguin "un comú denominador al conjunt d'Europa" i ha criticat que hi hagi ciutadans que marxin de Catalunya per poder fer el que no es pot fer aquí. "Ens hi juguem moltíssim", ha insistit.

Durant el cap de setmana s'han registrat festes il·legals, massificacions en espais naturals i pícnics a l'espai públic, tot i que estan prohibits amb les mesures contra la covid. Així, per exemple, centenars de persones van aprofitar el bon temps i van aplegar-se als diferents parcs de Barcelona per menjar i passar el dia amb els amics o la família arran del tancament de l'hostaleria.



A la capital, també hi ha hagut un mínim de 37 botellons que han reunit més de mig miler de persones. La festa il·legal més massiva, però, s'ha detectat al Catllar (Tarragonès), amb 130 persones que havien pagat 50 euros d'entrada. A més a més, per segon cap de setmana consecutiu el Parc Natural del Montseny s'ha omplert de gom a gom, amb cotxes col·lapsant accessos i alguns camins i nombrosos comportaments incívics, com mostra aquest reportatge d'El Periódico.

