Cs celebra que el PP contempli la possibilitat de presentar candidatura conjunta al Parlament 

El líder de Cs al Parlament i recentment designat cap de llista de la formació a les properes eleccions, Carlos Carrizosa, ha celebrat aquest dissabte que al Partit Popular "comencin per fi a valorar" una candidatura conjunta. Ho ha escrit a xarxes socials després que el president del PPC, Alejandro Fernández, hagi revelat que "en breu" decidiran si concorren a les eleccions amb Cs.



"El que és fonamental és que la fórmula sumi i no resti", ha advertit Fernández en entrevista publicada aquest mateix dissabte a El Mundo en la qual ha garantit que "això no va de sigles, sinó d'il·lusionar l'electorat constitucionalista a Catalunya", ha afirmat, per la qual cosa ha apostat per tenir "els millors" candidats. "És la responsabilitat del Comitè Electoral del meu partit i estic convençut que encertarà", ha vaticinat.

Les darreres setmanes, Cs havia estès l'oferta d'una candidatura conjunta també al PSC, una possibilitat que els populars ja han rebutjat. "El PSC, per desgràcia, ha decidit unir la seva sort a ERC i trencar la unitat constitucionalista", ha criticat Fernández, que ho ha considerat un "gravíssim error" dels socialistes.



Carrizosa ha advertit que "no hi ha temps per perdre per una candidatura transversal per guanyar el nacionalisme". "Els catalans constitucionalistes s'ho mereixen", ha afegit.

El Comitè Permanent de Cs va apartar la portaveu del partit a Catalunya, Lorena Roldán, de la cursa a la Generalitat malgrat que havia guanyat les primàries de la formació i va situar Carrizosa com a presidenciable. Segons va informar en un comunicat, la decisió busca que el cap de llista tingui dedicació única a Catalunya i així afavorir una entesa amb altres partits per anar junts a les eleccions.