L'escriptora Isabel-Clara Simó ha mort als 76 anys, segons han confirmat a Europa Press fonts pròximes a l'autora.
L'escriptora d'Alcoi, nascuda el 4 d'abril de 1943, es va llicenciar en Filosofia a la Universitat de València, iniciant la seva trajectòria amb la consecució del Premi Víctor Català.
Després de dècades dedicada a l'escriptura i amb una cinquantena de títols, Simó havia estat distingida amb la Creu de Sant Jordi de la Generalitat de Catalunya, a part de ser membre de la Associació d'Escriptors en Llengua Catalana (AELC) i guanyadora del 49 Premi d'Honor dels Lletres Catalans.
