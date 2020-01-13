Público
Público

CULTURA Mor l'escriptora i periodista Isabel-Clara Simó

L'escriptora ha mort als 76 anys d'edat a causa de la malaltia que patia des de feia mesos, Simó va nàixer a Alcoi i ha estat una de les intel·lectuals  de referència de les lletres catalanes amb mig centenar de llibres publicats i havia estat distingida amb el 49 Premi d'Honor dels Lletres Catalans.

Publicidad
Media: 5
Votos: 1
Isabel-Clara Simó

Isabel-Clara Simó

L'escriptora Isabel-Clara Simó ha mort als 76 anys, segons han confirmat a Europa Press fonts pròximes a l'autora.

L'escriptora d'Alcoi, nascuda el 4 d'abril de 1943, es va llicenciar en Filosofia a la Universitat de València, iniciant la seva trajectòria amb la consecució del Premi Víctor Català.

Després de dècades dedicada a l'escriptura i amb una cinquantena de títols, Simó havia estat distingida amb la Creu de Sant Jordi de la Generalitat de Catalunya, a part de ser membre de la Associació d'Escriptors en Llengua Catalana (AELC) i guanyadora del 49 Premi d'Honor dels Lletres Catalans.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas