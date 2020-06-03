La CUP demana la compareixença de Montilla al Parlament pel seu fitxatge per Enagás

barcelonaActualizado:
La CUP ha demanat la compareixença a la comissió d'Afers Institucionals del Parlament de l'expresident de la Generalitat José Montilla, perquè doni explicacions per la seva recent incorporació al consell d'administració d'Enagás. L'empresa, que forma part de l'Ibex 35, és la propietària de la xarxa estatal de gas i té com a principal accionista l'Estat, que en controla un 5% del capital a través de la Societat Estatal de Participacions Industrials (SEPI).
Els anticapitalistes demanen "explicacions" per la seva incorporació a la multinacional i denuncien la dinàmica de portes giratòries, segons la qual l'expresident ha passat d'ocupar càrrecs polítics de l'administració pública a un lloc privilegiat en el món de l'empresa privada: "Portes giratòries, duplicitat de càrrecs i sous, i la incorporació a una de les empreses que vulnera el dret a tota la població a gaudir dels subministraments bàsics", ha denunciat el diputat del grup Carles Riera. Montilla també havia estat ministre d'Indústria entre 2004 i 2006.
A banda de Montilla, també s'incorporen al consell d'administració l'exministre de Foment José Blanco, i l'antic assessor energètic de Podemos Cristòbal Gallego. Actualment ja en formen part l'exministra d'Exteriors d'Aznar Ana Palacio, i la de Medi Ambient Isabel Tocinos.
