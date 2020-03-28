Estàs llegint: La darrera jornada frena el ritme de creixement en el nombre de morts i de contagis nous a Catalunya

La darrera jornada frena el ritme de creixement en el nombre de morts i de contagis nous a Catalunya

Continua augmentant el nombre global de víctimes mortals i infectats però es frena la tendència. En les darreres 24 hores han mort 156 persones pel coronavirus, per sota de les xifres dels dos darrers dies que rondaven els dos centenars de defuncions. Aquest dissabte també s'han comptabilitzat a Catalunya 763 positius nous de la Covid-19 i la xifra total de contagis se situa en 15.026.

El nombre de contagis i de morts a Catalunya pel coronavirus segueix creixent, tot i que a un menor ritme en les últimes hores. Segons les dades del Departament de Salut, aquest dissabte hi ha 763 positius nous de la Covid-19 confirmats que situa la xifra total de contagis detectats en 15.026. Aquest creixement és gairebé la meitat dels 1.323 contagis detectats durant la jornada de divendres. Pel que fa al nombre de morts, augment en 156 persones fins a les 1.226 víctimes mortals, lluny dels registres dels dos últims dies que voltaven els dos centenars de defuncions. Malgrat tot, la xifra global de víctimes mortals continua augmentant de forma considerable.

El Departament de Salut ha informat que del nombre total d’afectats pel coronavirus a Catalunya, un total de 1.391 persones estan greus. A més, del nombre total d’afectats arreu del país, 2.557 són professionals sanitaris. Pel que fa a Igualada, Salut confirma un total acumulat de 533 positius de coronavirus. Del nombre total de casos, 152 són professionals sanitaris. 61 persones han mort amb la Covid-19 en aquest territori.

Des de l'inici de la pandèmia de coronavirus a Catalunya s’han comptabilitzat fins avui un total de 3.455 altes hospitalàries de persones diagnosticades amb Covid-1019, 167 de les quals en el brot d’Igualada.

