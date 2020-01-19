La defensa de Junqueras demana al TGUE que suspengui la decisió del Parlament Europeu de deixar-lo sense escó

L'advocat d'Oriol Junqueras, Andreu Van den Eynde, ha presentat el recurs al Tribunal General de la Unió Europea (TGUE) perquè el president del Parlament Europeu, David Sassoli, accepti el líder d'ERC com a eurodiputat.

El recurs arriba després que durant el primer ple de l'Eurocambra, Sassoli anunciés que acceptava la decisió del Tribunal Suprem de deixar sense escó a Junqueras. Per aquest motiu, Van den Eynde ha demanat amb aquest moviment que s'anul·li aquesta decisió i que se'l reconegui com a eurodiputat.



A més, aquest divendres l'advocat va demanar mesures cautelars perquè l'Eurocambra suspengués l'acord que deixa buit l'escó de Junqueras. Van den Eynde demana la suspensió de la desestimació de petició urgent de protecció de la immunitat. A més, demana a la Cambra europea que es prenguin "totes les mesures necessàries" per protegir els drets fonamentals de Junqueras.

