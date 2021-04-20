Per primera vegada des del 2014, Catalunya va perdre població en un any natural. En concret, durant el 2020 el nombre d'habitats del Principat va caure en 23.551, de manera que l'1 de gener d'enguany la població era de 7.756.928 habitants, segons les dades que ha publicat l'Idescat a partir del padró continu de l'Institut Nacional d'Estadística (INE). El 2020 va ser el primer any de la pandèmia de coronavirus que, entre d'altres qüestions, ha provocat una sobremortalitat arreu. En el cas de Catalunya, per exemple, l'any passat van registrar-se un total de 78.265 defuncions, quan en els sis anys anteriors mai s'havien superat les 66.500.



Per províncies, la població augmenta a Tarragona en 4.632 persones, a Girona en 3.203 persones i a Lleida en 611 persones; en canvi, a Barcelona disminueix en 31.997 persones. Al conjunt de l'Estat espanyol la reducció de població empadronada durant el 2020 supera els 100.000 habitants.



Des del 1998, la població de Catalunya ha augmentat tots els anys excepte en quatre: el 2012, el 2013, el 2014 i ara el 2020. La disminució del trienni 2012-2014 va superar les 62.000 persones, amb un pic de 35.000 habitants. En aquell moment es vivien els estralls de la crisi econòmica desfermada per la crisi financera del 2007-2008 i l'arribada de nous habitants al Principat va aturar-se i, alhora, milers de catalans van decidir deixar el país per buscar feina a l'exterior.

