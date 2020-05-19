Una detinguda i diverses identificacions en manifestacions a Barcelona 

Els Mossos d'Esquadra han detingut una manifestant aquesta tarda a Gràcia en una mobilització que formava part del seguit de protestes organitzades per la CUP que portaven l'eslògan #Recuperemelscarrers, en els quals diferents organitzacions protestaven contra les retallades i en defensa de la sanitat pública, segons ha detallat Alerta Solidària, així com per reclamar "que la crisi econòmica no la paguin les classes socials més baixes". En algunes de les imatges es veuen com en les mobilitzacions, no autoritzades, es respecten les distàncies de seguretat, però alguns activistes que protestaven al barri del Raval, Sant Andreu, El Guinardó o Nou Barris han estat identificats mentre exercien el dret a manifestació, el qual no està anul·lat durant el decret de l'estat d'alarma.

Per la seva part, la CUP Nacional ha exigit en una piulada "l'aturada de les identificacions a les manifestants i la compareixença" del conseller de l'Interior, Miquel Buch, qui fa pocs dies havia anunciat que la conselleria estava preparant mesures per garantir la seguretat en les manifestacions durant la Covid-19. "No ens manifestem per la unitat d’Espanya, sinó per drets per a totes, i per això ens detenen a nosaltres i als feixistes no", ha denunciat Cup-Capgirem Barcelona en un tuit.



Segons la policia, una noia detinguda s'ha negat a identificar-se i s'ha resistit activament amb algun cop i fins i tot una escopinada, i ha estat arrestada per atemptat a agents de l'autoritat. La diputada de la CUP al Parlament Maria Sirvent ha criticat que el Departament d'Interior no hagi autoritzat les mobilitzacions i ha demanat explicacions a Miquel Buch, i al president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, sobre les identificacions "indiscriminades" i les "càrregues" policials.

