Diàleg sobre Catalunya a Madrid

El diàleg iniciat entre el Govern espanyol i el de la Generalitat sobre el conflicte polític plantejat durant el procés sobiranista català obre una sèrie d'interrogants amb múltiples respostes sobre el futur.



Espacio Público, que dedica el seu temps i esforç a la reflexió sobre els grans temes de la nostra època, considera que en el moment actual convé promoure el debat sobre la qüestió catalana a la capital de l'Estat, per ajudar a entendre la naturalesa del conflicte, el que ha passat durant aquests darrers anys i el que passa en l'actualitat.

L'any 2014 ja va obrir un debat sobre Catalunya i el dret a decidir, en el qual es van recollir més de cent aportacions per escrit de responsables polítics, historiadors, economistes, sociòlegs, juristes i lectors del diari Público, i que va concloure amb dos concorreguts col·loquis presencials a l'Ateneu de Madrid.



Des d'aleshores fins ara s'han produït esdeveniments d'especial impacte i transcendència: Des de la consulta de l'any 2014 i el referèndum del 2017, fins a l'empresonament, processament i condemna de responsables polítics i dirigents d'entitats de la societat civil, passant per manifestacions de centenars de milers de persones, per reivindicar sobirania, exigir la fi de la repressió i el tractament del conflicte polític fora dels tribunals.

Per parlar de tot això, Espacio Público organitza un col·loqui el pròxim dia 12 de març al Círculo de Bellas Artes de Madrid entre persones representatives de sensibilitats molt diverses de la vida política catalana. Laura Borràs, Joan Tardà, Mireia Vehí, Manuel Cruz i Jaume Asens respondran a les preguntes que plantejarà la directora de Público, Virginia Pérez Alonso.



Preguntes sobre el que vol l'expressió "dret a decidir", a la naturalesa de l'independentisme català, les diferents maneres d'entendre la solidaritat entre ciutadans dels diferents territoris de l'Estat espanyol, la plurinacionalitat de l'Estat, el significat del referèndum de l'1 d'octubre de 2017, l'eventual convocatòria d'una nova consulta, el paper dels tribunals espanyols en la vida política, la reivindicació d'amnistia….



Els organitzadors de l'acte, conscients de l'interès que suscita i de les limitacions d'espai, demanen a les persones que vulguin assistir-hi que ho sol·licitin per correu a comunicacion@publico.es .