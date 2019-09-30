El director general dels Mossos d'Esquadra, Andreu Martínez, ha dimitit aquest dilluns "per motius personals" i perquè considera que "ha assolit els reptes" que s'havia plantejat, segons ha avançat Catalunya Ràdio. Després d'un any i tres mesos en el càrrec, Martínez es retira a les portes del segon aniversari de l'1 d'octubre.
El fins ara cap de gabinet del conseller d'Interior, Miquel Buch, Pere Ferrer, serà el successor de Martínez. Ferrer també havia format part dels gabinets dels exconsellers Jordi Jané i Quim Forn.
(Hi haurà ampliació)
