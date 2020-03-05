Diversos partits presenten una queixa al Congrés pel "tracte de favor" a Jusapol

Els partits ERC, JxCat, EH-Bildu, la CUP, el BNG, Más País i Compromís han demanat a la Mesa del Congrés explicar el "tracte de favor" que entenen que va rebre el sindicat policial Jusapol, així com aclarir per què no es va permetre que la diputada Laura Borràs "pogués abandonar el Congrés amb facilitat".



Borràs, portaveu del Grup Plural al Congrés dels Diputats, va denunciar aquest dimarts "agressions verbals" que un grup de concentrats de Jusapol li van dirigir quan anava a agafar un taxi després de creuar un cordó policial, motiu pel qual va demanar aquest dimecres a la presidenta de la Cambra, Meritxell Batet, que recollís explicacions.

En aquesta mateixa línia, els partits han registrat una queixa formal en la qual mostren el seu "suport i solidaritat" amb els càrrecs polítics i el personal tècnic insultat als voltants del Congrés i denuncien amenaces a diputats "de diferents formacions independentistes i d'esquerres".

"Considerem molt greu que s'hagi permès als manifestants ultres de Jusapol traspassar el cordó policial i bloquejar les entrades i sortides del Congrés dels diputats, proferint amenaces amb les cares tapades amb passamuntanyes i màscares, amb grillons, petards i bengales, i abocant amenaces explícites com 'som la Policia i la Guàrdia Civil, tindreu guerra'", indica la queixa.



Així mateix, les formacions destaquen que "a cap col·lectiu se li havia permès mai manifestar-se d'aquesta manera", pel que entenen que hi ha hagut un "tracte a favor" als policies. En aquest sentit, reclamen al Congrés que exigeixi responsabilitats als serveis de la Cambra "per permetre aquesta greu situació i per la seva negativa per a facilitar que la diputada Laura Borràs pogués abandonar el Congrés amb facilitat". Els partits, que també duran la denúncia a la Junta de Portaveus, insten a prendre mesures perquè els atacs "continuats" de la ultradreta contra determinats electes "cessin immediatament".

