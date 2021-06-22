Estàs llegint: Els treballadors de CaixaBank celebren la primera vaga general en la història de l'entitat contra l'ERO

DRETS LABORALS Els treballadors de CaixaBank celebren la primera vaga general en la història de l'entitat contra l'ERO

Segons els sindicats, la participació ha estat "massiva", amb un seguiment de més del 95% a Catalunya. També assenyalen que al conjunt de l'Estat han tancat el 70% de les oficines i l'activitat ha caigut un 90%

La manifestació dels treballadors de CaixaBank davant la seu del banc a Barcelona, coincidint amb la primera vaga general en la història de l'entitat. Imatge del 22 de juny de 2021. Albert Cadenet / ACN

Els treballadors de CaixaBank han celebrat aquest dimarts la primera vegada general en la història de l'entitat en contra de l'ERO que afecta gairebé 8.300 empleats, el 18% de la plantilla. Segons els sindicats, la participació ha estat "massiva", amb un seguiment de més del 95% a Catalunya. També assenyalen que al conjunt de l'Estat han tancat el 70% de les oficines i l'activitat ha caigut un 90%. Al territori català, el seguiment a la demarcació de Barcelona ha estat del 90%, mentre que a les comarques de Tarragona i Lleida el nombre d'oficines tancades ha estat pràcticament del 100%, segons CCOO. En paral·lel, la plantilla s'ha manifestat en 31 ciutats espanyoles, entre elles Barcelona. A la capital catalana, els treballadors han tallat durant més de dues hores la circulació a l'avinguda Diagonal, davant la seu del grup.

Tal com van pactar empresa i sindicats, les negociacions per l'ERO s'allargaran almenys fins al 29 de juny, data que la representació dels treballadors veu molt propera pels pocs avenços que s'han aconseguit. En la reunió d'aquest dimarts, celebrada a l'hotel Melià Barcelona Sarrià, l'entitat ha presentat una nova millora de les condicions de sortida i una reducció de les extincions. Els sindicats donaran resposta a les propostes en la reunió d'aquest dimecres.

