ECONOMIA L'aixecament de restriccions de la Covid comporta una reducció de l'atur al juny de 35.955 desocupats menys a Catalunya

La dada de gent sense feina se situa un 8% per sota dels nivells de fa un any. Les xifres d'aturats no inclouen els afectats per ERTO, que baixen de la frontera dels 100.000 afectats i se situen en 89.448