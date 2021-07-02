Estàs llegint: L'aixecament de restriccions de la Covid comporta una reducció de l'atur al juny de 35.955 desocupats menys a Catalunya

Público
Público

ECONOMIA L'aixecament de restriccions de la Covid comporta una reducció de l'atur al juny de 35.955 desocupats menys a Catalunya

La dada de gent sense feina se situa un 8% per sota dels nivells de fa un any. Les xifres d'aturats no inclouen els afectats per ERTO, que baixen de la frontera dels 100.000 afectats i se situen en 89.448 

L'Oficina de Treball del carrer Sepúlveda de Barcelona en el primer dia de vaga al SEPE, el 29 de març del 2021
L'Oficina de Treball del carrer Sepúlveda de Barcelona en el primer dia de vaga al SEPE, el 29 de març del 2021. Aina Martí / ACN

barcelona

L'atur registrat encadena 4 mesos a la baixa al juny, que s'ha tancat amb 35.955 desocupats menys que el maig (-7,46 %) i viu la segona reducció anual de la pandèmia, coincidint amb l'aixecament de restriccions i l'inici de l'estiu. Segons el Ministeri de Treball, Catalunya tanca el mes amb 445.862 aturats, un 8,07% menys que fa un any i un fort descens de 39.157 persones. Les xifres d'aturats no inclouen els afectats per ERTO, que baixen de la frontera dels 100.000 afectats i se situen en 89.448. L'afiliació s'ha enfilat un 1,45%, acabant el mes amb 49.977 treballadors més registrats a la Seguretat Social que al maig. En dotze mesos, a Catalunya s'han generat 155.146 llocs de treball i s'ha vist un repunt del 4,66% de l'afiliació.

Etiquetas
EL QUINZE 88

selección público