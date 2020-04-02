Els afectats per ERTO a Catalunya ja s’apropen als 600.000

La crisi provocada pel coronavirus ja ha deixat a l'atur temporal un total de 591.101 catalans, segons dades actualitzades aquest dijous pel Departament de Treball, que ha rebut un total de 78.958 peticions telemàtiques per a presentar un Expedient de Regulació Temporal d'Ocupació (ERTO). En comparació amb el dimecres, el balanç d'afectats per aquesta regulació temporal de la feina a Catalunya ha crescut en 19.700 persones i les sol·licituds en 2.900. Les persones que s'hauran d'acollir a un ERTO a conseqüència de la crisi del Covid-19 ja representen el 16,9% de la població ocupada a finals d'any.

​

En paral·lel, aquest dijous també s’han conegut les dades de l’atur, que durant el març va créixer en un 5,52% al Principat, fins a arribar a un total de 417.047 persones, el que suposa 21.833 més que al febrer, segons les dades del Ministeri de Treball.



Tornant als ERTO, Barcelona és la província que continua concentrant gran part dels expedients temporals amb un total de 56.890 empreses i 463.173 afectats, a qui se'ls ha suspès el contracte temporalment i passaran a cobrar l'atur. Respecte a aquest dimecres, s'han registrat 4.100 ERTO i 15.200 treballadors més.



Les comarques gironines sumen 9.056 expedients temporals per a 56.979 persones, amb increments de 341 empreses i 2.341 treballadors en les últimes hores. Lleida n'ha registrat 4.457 més, amb 24.963 afectats. En un dia, a les terres de Ponent s'han presentat 147 expedients per a 837 persones més. Al Camp de Tarragona s'han tirat endavant 6.598 ERTO que inclouen 38.227 persones. L'increment durant les últimes 24 hores han sigut de 182 empreses i 1.018 treballadors. A les terres de l'Ebre ja s'han registrat 1.957 expedients temporals per a 7.759 persones. En comparació amb el dimarts, el recompte s'ha elevat en total de 66 empreses i 290 afectats.

