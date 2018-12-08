Els CDR es reactiven setmanes abans de la reunió entre Pedro Sánchez i Quim Torra

El CDRs han tallat l'AP-7 a l'alçada de l'Ampolla (Baix Ebre). Poc després de les 7.00 h del matí, unes 200 persones s'han situat en mig de la via i han col·locat pneumàtics, pedres i branques per assegurar el tall, que s'ha realitzat en els dos sentits. L'acció dura ja quatre hores i els CDR segueixen fent crides per convidar la gent a acostar-s'hi.

Seguim tallant l'AP7!



Ara més que mai, acosteu-vos als vostres CDRs!



Això no ha fet més que començar! Contra la farsa d'aquesta democràcia, mobilització! ✊



No volem una república dels simbolismes, la lluita és al carrer!#AP7 #CDRenXarxa #RepúblicaAra pic.twitter.com/9i0hm6AKte — CDR Cambrils #ElPoderDelPoble (@cdr_cambrils) 8 de diciembre de 2018

La circulació ha quedat tallada entre Tortosa i Amposta i la policia ha desviat els vehicles cap a la N-340. Aquesta acció se suma als talls que el moviment de les armilles grogues francès ha estat fent durant els últims dies a la frontera amb França.

Els concentrats fan crides per la llibertat els presos polítics, en solidaritat a la vaga de fam dels líders independentistes i per la dimissió del conseller d'Interior, Miquel Buch. Aquestes mobilitzacions són l'avantsala del que els CDRs prepara pel 21 de desembre, quan el president espanyol, Pedro Sánchez, té previst reunir-se amb el president català, Quim Torra.