Els CDR es reactiven setmanes abans de la reunió entre Pedro Sánchez i Quim Torra

Els CDR de Tarragona i les Terres de l'Ebre tallen l'AP-7 a l'alçada de l'Ampolla des de les 7.00 h del matí. Demanen la llibertat dels presos polítics, la solidaritat amb la vaga de fam i fan crides per la dimissió del conseller Miquel Buch.

Imatge del tall a l'AP-7 de l'Ampolla. CCMA

El CDRs han tallat l'AP-7 a l'alçada de l'Ampolla (Baix Ebre). Poc després de les 7.00 h del matí, unes 200 persones s'han situat en mig de la via i han col·locat pneumàtics, pedres i branques per assegurar el tall, que s'ha realitzat en els dos sentits. L'acció dura ja quatre hores i els CDR segueixen fent crides per convidar la gent a acostar-s'hi.

La circulació ha quedat tallada entre Tortosa i Amposta i la policia ha desviat els vehicles cap a la N-340. Aquesta acció se suma als talls que el moviment de les armilles grogues francès ha estat fent durant els últims dies a la frontera amb França.

Els concentrats fan crides per la llibertat els presos polítics, en solidaritat a la vaga de fam dels líders independentistes i per la dimissió del conseller d'Interior, Miquel Buch. Aquestes mobilitzacions són l'avantsala del que els CDRs prepara pel 21 de desembre, quan el president espanyol, Pedro Sánchez, té previst reunir-se amb el president català, Quim Torra

