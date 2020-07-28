Els contagis tornen a pujar a Catalunya, mentre els morts per coronavirus repunten amb força

Com era de preveure, les xifres de contagis que ha facilitat aquest dimarts el Departament de Salut superen amb escreix les de dilluns, conseqüència del retard en el registre de dades durant el cap de setmana. En concret, en el nou comunicat s'han notificat 1.055 nous contagis, el que suposa 331 més que ahir. A més a més, creix amb força el nombre de morts per la Covid-19, que s'eleva a 22, la xifra més elevada dels darrers dies. En total, des de l'esclat de la pandèmia han perdut la vida 12.702 persones a Catalunya a conseqüència de la malaltia. Ara mateix hi ha a les UCI 88 pacients ingressats, 11 més que dilluns.



Pel que fa a les regions sanitàries, un dia més la majoria de contagis es concentren a les tres regions més poblades i a Lleida: Barcelona ciutat, la regió metropolitana nord i la metropolitana sud. Amb tot, mentre a la capital la xifra creix (229, 57 més que ahir), a la metropolitana nord es manté estable (217) i a la sud decau (165, 22 menys). On els casos es disparen és a Lleida, amb 263. També pugen els casos a Girona, la Catalunya Central i les Terres de l'Ebre.

