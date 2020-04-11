Els morts per coronavirus pugen per segon dia consecutiu a Catalunya

Després d'acumular tres dies consecutius amb xifres a la baixa, Catalunya registra dos dies seguits en què creixen les xifres de víctimes mortals per la Covid-19. Si divendres van ser 100 -17 més que les 83 de dijous-, aquest dissabte el nombre s'ha elevat fins les 111, de manera que el total de morts per l'epidèmia ja s'eleva a 3.442. En canvi, el nombre de casos positius ha caigut i se n'han registrat 1.043 de nous, segons el comunicat del Departament de Salut. El volum queda per sota dels 1.257 del dia previ. Des de l'esclat de la pandèmia, els positius confirmats són 34.027. Més d'una setena part (5.328) corresponen a professionals sanitaris. A més a més, ja hi ha 14.975 persones que han rebut l'alta hospitalària, és a dir, 677 més que divemdres.



Pel que fa les residències de gent gran, s'hi acumulen 1.663 morts, segons les dades dels propis centres, el que equival al 2,6% de les persones que hi vivien abans de l'esclat de l'epidèmia.



Al conjunt de l'Estat, les darreres dades del Ministeri de Sanitat quantifiquen 510 morts les darreres 24 hores, la dada més baixa des del 23 de març, 19 dies enrere, i clarament per sota de les 605 víctimes de divendres. El total de víctimes mortals s'eleva a 16.353. Pel que fa als positius ja se n'han registrat 161.852, 4.830 la darrera jornada, el que suposa un lleuger increment respecte els 4.576 positius d'ahir. Ja hi ha gairebé 60.000 persones que s'han recuperat de la malaltia.

