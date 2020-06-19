Estàs llegint: Els Mossos detenen a Barcelona dos manifestants independentistes per pressumptes desordres públics

Els Mossos detenen a Barcelona dos manifestants independentistes per pressumptes desordres públics

Alerta Solidària assegura que les detencions han estat per haver assistit a diverses mobilitzacions. Els dos detinguts han quedat lliures amb càrrecs i sense mesures cautelars.

Manifestants dels CDR porten una pancarta amb la consigna "Ho tornarem a fer" durant una manifestació a Barcelona el 9 de novembre de 2019. Pau Venteo / Europa Press
Los Comités de la República convocan una protesta ante las puertas de la Conselleria del Interior y pide a los asistentes que lleven globos llenos de pintura

Actualizado:

europa press

Els Mossos d'Esquadra van detenir la nit del dijous a Barcelona a dos manifestants -independentistes, segons ha indicat el col·lectiu d'advocats Alerta Solidària- i investiguen a un tercer per presumptes desordres públics, ha explicat aquest divendres la policia catalana a Europa Press. Ho ha avançat Alerta Solidària per xarxes socials, que assegura que les detencions han estat per haver assistit a diverses mobilitzacions. Els dos detinguts han quedat lliures amb càrrecs i sense mesures cautelars després de declarar als jutjats aquesta tarda. Des dels CDR de diverses localitats s'ha condemnat l'actuació policial i s'ha demanat explicacions al Departament d'Interior que dirigeix el conseller Miquel Buch. Aquestes detencions arriben dos dies després que es conegués que el Govern demana penes de presó per a tres manifestants del grup dels "nou de Lledoners".

