Els Mossos detenen a Barcelona dos manifestants independentistes per pressumptes desordres públics

Els Mossos d'Esquadra van detenir la nit del dijous a Barcelona a dos manifestants -independentistes, segons ha indicat el col·lectiu d'advocats Alerta Solidària- i investiguen a un tercer per presumptes desordres públics, ha explicat aquest divendres la policia catalana a Europa Press. Ho ha avançat Alerta Solidària per xarxes socials, que assegura que les detencions han estat per haver assistit a diverses mobilitzacions. Els dos detinguts han quedat lliures amb càrrecs i sense mesures cautelars després de declarar als jutjats aquesta tarda. Des dels CDR de diverses localitats s'ha condemnat l'actuació policial i s'ha demanat explicacions al Departament d'Interior que dirigeix el conseller Miquel Buch. Aquestes detencions arriben dos dies després que es conegués que el Govern demana penes de presó per a tres manifestants del grup dels "nou de Lledoners".