Empat tècnic entre ERC i JxCat, segons el nou baròmetre del CEO

Si hem de fer cas del Centre d'Estudis d'Opinió (CEO), ERC i Junts per Catalunya (JxCat) es troben en situació d'empat tècnic si avui es fessin eleccions al Parlament, després d'una progressiva millora de l'estimació de vot del partit de Carles Puigdemont i una lleugera davallada dels d'Oriol Junqueras. Segons el nou baròmetre de la institució, Esquerra seria la formació més votada als comicis catalans, amb el 22,1% dels sufragis, que li suposarien entre 33 i 34 escons. JxCat, però, li trepitjaria els talons, amb el 20,9% dels vots i entre 32 i 33 diputats. Entre les dues formacions no sumarien majoria, que l'independentisme es podria garantir amb el suport de la CUP (4,9% de les paperetes i sis o set representants). ERC perdria nou dècimes i un escó amb relació a l'anterior baròmetre, mentre pujaria dos punts i entre dos i cinc diputats. La CUP, en canvi, cauria des dels vuit o nou escons.



En tercera posició, però allunyat dels dos primers partits, apareix el PSC, amb el 17,0% dels vots i 24 escons, un resultat equivalent al de l'anterior baròmetre. Cs remuntaria una mica i se situaria amb el 14,4% i 19 diputats, els Comuns n'obtindrien el 8,2% i 9 o 10 escons, el PP sumaria sis o set escons (5,5% dels vots) i Vox irrompria al Parlament amb tres o quatre representants, després de sumar el 4,0% de les paperetes.

Pel que fa a d'altres qüestions, l'enquesta detecta un cert retrocés en el suport a la independència, ja que el 42,0% manifesten que volen que Catalunya esdevingui un estat independent, el percentatge més baix des del juny del 2017. El "no" a la independència, en canvi, rebria el 50,5% de suport, el nivell més alt almenys des del 2014. A més a més, un 33,9% dels consultats afirma que "Catalunya hauria de ser un estat independent", també el nivell més baix des del 2014, alhora que els que decanten perquè sigui un autonomia, com ara, són el 29,6%, el percentatge més elevat des dels darrers sis anys.



Finalment, l'impacte de la pandèmia de Covid-19 també es reflecteix a l'enquesta, ja que la "sanitat" apareix com el principal problema de Catalunya, amb el 40,9% de les respostes, el triple que l'anterior baròmetre. En paral·lel, el 63,0% dels catalans opina que la situació econòmica del Principat és dolenta o molt dolenta, més de vint punts per damunt de l'anterior baròmetre, mentre que en el cas estatal el nivell és del 77,6%, també amb una pujada de vint punts.

