Empitjoren els principals indicadors de la pandèmia

Després d'alguns dies de millora, els principals indicadors de la pandèmia de coronavirus empitjoren a Catalunya. I això significa que, segons el darrer balanç del Departament de Salut, les dades són pitjors pel que fa al risc de rebrot, la velocitat de propagació o taxa Rt, la incidència acumulada de casos i la pressió assistencial als hospitals. En concret, la taxa Rt se situa ara en 0,94, tres centèsimes més que en el passat informe, mentre que el risc de rebrot acumula dos dies d'ascensos i es troba en els 181 punts. La incidència acumulada de casos a 14 dies per 100.000 habitants passa de 202 a 206 i en les darreres 24 hores s'han confirmat 876 nous positius per PCR o test d'antígens. A més a més, s'han notificat 19 noves morts, de manera que el total des de l'esclat de la pandèmia s'eleva a 16.393.



Pel que fa a la situació als hospitals, ara mateix hi ha 1.519 persones ingressades amb la malaltia, 77 més que el dia anterior i 131 més que dos dies enrere. Es tracta de la xifra més elevada dels darrers cinc dies. A les UCI s'acumulen dos dies de creixement i ara mateix acumulen 344 persones amb Covid, encara força per sobre de la xifra de 300 que té com a objectiu Salut.

