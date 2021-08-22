Roser Garcia Guasch (Barcelona, 1949) ha exercit d’anestesiòloga a Can Ruti. "Tota la vida he vist gent desvalguda, però la gent malalta perd la salut, i els presos, la llibertat; és quasi pitjor", reflexiona, perquè un malalt sol sentir-se acompanyat i un pres perd moltes relacions. Al programa Suport de Justícia i Pau hi ha 20 voluntaris que fan sortides amb persones que han estat empresonades. Xerren molt amb elles. Els voluntaris a vegades senten impotència quan no se’n surten, però no es donen per vençuts. "Som immunes al defalliment i a la frustració", assevera.

Per què acompanya presos?

Soc anestesista i, quan em vaig jubilar, vaig pensar que havia de fer un treball social. Participo en el programa Suport de Justícia i Pau per acompanyar l’intern que està a punt de sortir en llibertat definitiva i un cop ha sortit.

Quines són les necessitats dels presos?

Mil i variades. Els estrangers en tenen moltes més. Poden sortir de la presó sense papers, i això els dificulta molt l’adaptació a la societat. Els espanyols tenen dificultats de l’acceptació de la família, l’autoestima per terra, estan molt estigmatitzats...

Quin és el pes de l’estigma?

La societat posa moltes dificultats a qui ha complert penes de presó. Els costa trobar feina, habitatge, poden patir rebuig de la família per vergonya o per les dificultats que aporten, com drogoaddiccions o trastorns mentals.

És coautora del llibre 'Sortir de la presó: una aventura incerta' (Icària, 2020).

La societat ha de saber que hi ha aquest problema i no el podem resoldre 20 voluntaris; és cosa de tots. El pròleg és d’Arcadi Oliveras, que havia presidit Justícia i Pau.

Digui’m un cas d’èxit.

L’èxit segurament són els valors que els transmetem. Estan molt contents que una persona que no cobra per fer aquesta feina i que s’hi aboca els transmeti tranquil·litat i els millori l’autoestima.

Tothom entén la tasca que fan?

A la meva família ho entenen tots molt bé, però algun voluntari diu que no en pot parlar a taula i hi ha gent que pensa que no hi ha res a fer. Però són persones que ja han complert el seu historial delictiu i s’han de tractar com una altra persona. Nosaltres sols no farem res, i per això hem de convèncer la societat que no posi dificultats a les persones que han complert la seva pena a presó.

El sistema penitenciari ajuda a la reinserció?

Intenta ajudar, però hi ha gent que passa directament de segon grau a la llibertat definitiva; són els que tenen un índex de reincidència més alt i els que nosaltres veiem. Cal una reforma en profunditat del Codi Penal i de la Llei d’Estrangeria: un dels aspectes més vergonyosos són els CIE.

Les dones tenen dificultats afegides?

Estan molt menys visitades que els homes, el 80% han patit violència masclista, el 75% violència física... Ho pateixen molt més.

