ERC avisa a JxCat que "la bunquerització pot semblar més fàcil o més còmoda, però no dona resultats útils"

La portaveu d'ERC, Marta Vilalta, ha reclamat "respecte" a JxCat per la decisió de facilitar una nova pròrroga de l'estat d'alarma. "La bunquerització pot semblar més fàcil o més còmoda, però no dona resultats útils. Nosaltres sortim de la zona de confort per estirar el PSOE a negociar", ha recalcat Vilalta, que ha respost indirectament al 'menysteniment' del pacte per la consellera Meritxell Budó. "Si algú el menysté, que expliqui com renunciarà al fons de la Unió Europea o al retorn de competències. És irresponsable que qui no ha arribat a acords critiqui l'acord al qual ha arribat ERC", ha etzibat la portaveu republicana, que també ha defensat el pacte perquè deixa Cs en la "irrellevància": "Ja no poden controlar l'agenda política catalana".

"Amb l'acord hem vist com escombràvem Cs, que són sinònim de repressió pura i dura cap a l'independentisme", ha reflexionat en veu alta Vilalta. "No volíem que Cs controlés l'agenda política ni el futur de la mesa de diàleg", ha continuat la també secretària general adjunta d'ERC, que s'ha mostrat convençuda que la taula de negociació Estat-Generalitat es reprendrà al juliol. Vilalta no ha pogut concretar gaire més però sí que s'ha mostrat partidària que haurien de ser Torra i Sánchez els qui haurien de concretar data i lloc de la trobada. "Quan ERC es mou, les coses avancen. Es tracta d'un acord per aconseguir altres acords", ha insistit Vilalta, que ha volgut subratllar el fet que –després de dos pròrrogues de bracet amb Cs- ERC ha pogut "arrossegar Pedro Sánchez de nou cap a una agenda progressista".

"El PSOE ha entès que si no torna a la majoria de la investidura i no compleix amb la mesa, s'acaba la legislatura", ha sentenciat la secretària general adjunta d'ERC. "Que ningú s'equivoqui, però. No estem beneint aquest govern de l'estat espanyol sinó que entenem que son els interlocutors per a la resolució del conflicte a Catalunya", ha volgut deixar clar Vilalta. En paral·lel, la portaveu republicana ha reiterat en la necessitat que ERC i JxCat pactin la data de les eleccions catalanes. "Tampoc volem que el Suprem interfereixi en l'agenda política", ha avisat Vilalta, sobre l'amenaça permanent d'inhabilitació de Torra. "Serem més forts si els comicis són fruit d'un acord que d'un trencament", ha apuntat també la portaveu d'ERC.

Vilalta ha parlat de "converses" incipients entre les dues formacions per a aquests comicis, però encara sense cap concreció.