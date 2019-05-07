Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

ELECCIONS MUNICIPALS ERC guanyaria Ada Colau per la mínima a Barcelona, segons una enquesta

ERC obtindria 11 regidors, BComú nou o deu i el PSC de Jaume Collboni pujaria fins a 9, segons un sondeig que publica aquest dimarts 'El Periódico de Catalunya'

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Al centre, Ernest Maragall, alcaldable a Barcelona per ERC, en una roda de premsa al costat de la resta de la seva candidatura. EFE | Quique Garcia

Al centre, Ernest Maragall, alcaldable a Barcelona per ERC, en una roda de premsa al costat de la resta de la seva candidatura. EFE | Quique Garcia

L'alcaldable d'ERC per Barcelona, Ernest Maragall, guanyaria Ada Colau (BComú) en les eleccions municipals, segons una enquesta publicada aquest dimarts per El Periódico de Catalunya.

ERC obtindria 11 regidors, BComú nou o deu i el PSC de Jaume Collboni pujaria fins a nou, amb el que ERC venceria als comicis però necessitaria pactar per a poder governar a la ciutat.

Pel que fa als candidats, Colau és la preferida per ser alcaldessa amb un 24,5%, seguida de Maragall amb un 18,3%, tot i que els candidats independentistes obtenen millor nota que ella: Maragall un 5,9; Joaquim Forn de JxCat un 5,8, i Jordi Graupera de Barcelona és Capital un 5,7, als quals segueixen Collboni amb un 5,4 i Colau amb un 5,3.

Per districtes, en tots es mostra la preferència que Colau continuï sent l'alcaldessa excepte en Sarrià-Sant Gervasi, on es decanten per Valls (22,8%) i l'Eixample, que prefereix a Maragall (25,4%).

L'enquesta s'ha realitzat entre l'1 i el 4 de maig a partir de 803 entrevistes telefòniques a persones residents i empadronades a Barcelona majors d'edat.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas