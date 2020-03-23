Un estudi matemàtic augura prop de 600 morts per coronavirus a Barcelona en dues setmanes amb la mobilitat actual

Un estudi matemàtic augura que si es mantenen les restriccions actuals de mobilitat, d'un màxim del 45%, Barcelona registrarà prop de 600 morts per coronavirus el 3 d'abril. Són les xifres que resulten del model matemàtic dissenyat per investigadors de la Universitat Rovira i Virgili (URV) i la Universitat de Saragossa, que té l'objectiu de fer prediccions de l'avenç de la malaltia. El programa permet avaluar, per exemple, l'impacte de les diferents mesures de contenció.



La predicció de Barcelona s'ha fet a petició del Departament de Salut de la Generalitat, tenint en compte l'estadística dels casos reportats, el percentatge dels que necessitaran ingressar a Unitats de Cures Intensives (UCI) i l'estadística de mortalitat dels casos més greus. De moment a tot Catalunya hi ha hagut 245 morts.

Predicció de l'evolució de morts per coronavirus a Barcelona, segons l'estudi dels investigadors de la URV. URV

Els resultats obtinguts reforcen el convenciment dels investigadors que cal un "confinament total" de la població, exceptuant aquells serveis més essencials, per frenar la pandèmia. L'investigador principal de la recerca, Àlex Arenas, ha explicat que amb la mobilitat parcial actual "s’alenteix la propagació però continua havent-hi fugues". En canvi, un confinament més estricte comporta l'aïllament de gent sana "que deixa de fer de combustible al procés epidèmic".



El grup d'investigadors també alerta que l'augment de casos complica l’adopció de mesures preventives efectives, ja que com més infectats hi hagi a la població, més difícil és que la contenció funcioni. Això, alerten, farà que la corba de contagis no baixi prou i que la sobrecàrrega hospitalària es vegi afectada. "El que està clar, és que si no es fa el confinament total, s’ha de poder fer almenys als focus principals, que ara són a Madrid, el País Basc, Catalunya, Castella la Manxa i Castella Lleó", explica l’investigador.

