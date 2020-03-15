Felip VI és beneficiari d'una societat 'offshore' creada per Joan Carles I per a rebre una donació de l'Aràbia Saudita

El rei Felip VI és beneficiari d'una societat offshore creada pel seu pare Joan Carles I i que està vinculada a una donació de 65 milions d'euros de l'Aràbia Saudita, segons revela aquest dissabte el diari britànic The Telegraph.



El diari explica que l'ara rei emèrit va crear la Fundació Lucum el 31 de juliol de 2008 -amb seu a Panamà i un compte del banc suís Mirabaud a Ginebra- per a rebre "una donació de 64.884.405 euros" del llavors rei de l'Aràbia Saudita Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. I, després de la recerca de The Telegraph, es revela que "en els estatuts" d'aquesta fundació "el rei Felip" consta "com a segon beneficiari".

En la disposició de l'estatut també consta que Joan Carles I li demana al seu fill que cuidi de la família reial "en cas que hereti el fons" de la societat offshore.



Aquesta informació es publica només una setmana després que es conegués que la Fiscalia suïssa investiga al rei emèrit per una suposada donació de 89,7 milions que va rebre del seu amic Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Saud en 2012. Part d'aquests diners -uns 65 milions- haurien anat a parar al compte de l'examant de Joan Carles, Corinna Larsen (Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein).

Després d'aquesta informació, el Grup Plural, ERC i Unides Podem havia demanat a la Mesa de Congrés que es creés una comissió d'investigació de les finances del rei emèrit. No obstant això, aquesta proposta va ser rebutjada per una unió de forces per part del PSOE, PP i Vox.



No seria l'única societat offshore vinculada a Joan Carles I ja que hauria usat com testaferro a Álvaro Orleans de Borbó, resident a Mònaco, per a ocultar part del seu patrimoni acumulat en la Fundació Zagatka. Corinna va revelar en uns àudios al comissari jubilat José Manuel Villarejo que el rei emèrit es va acollir a l'amnistia fiscal de 2012 de l'exministre Cristóbal Montoro.