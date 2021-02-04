Estàs llegint: La Fiscalia anuncia un possible recurs contra l'absolució de Tamara Carrasco al Suprem

La Fiscalia anuncia un possible recurs contra l'absolució de Tamara Carrasco al Suprem

Ja en va presentar un a l'Audiència de Barcelona, que va ser desestimat. Carrasco va ser absolta l'octubre passat d'un delicte d'incitació als desordres públics pel qual li demanaven set mesos de presó.

Adrià Carrasco i Tamara Carrasco a les portes del Tribunal Superior de Justícia de Catalunya aquest dilluns, quan van anunciar l'arxivament de causa.
Adrià Carrasco i Tamara Carrasco a les portes del Tribunal Superior de Justícia de Catalunya quan van anunciar l'arxivament de causa de l'Adrià. Miquel Codolar / ACN

La Fiscalia ha anunciat un possible recurs al Tribunal Suprem contra l’absolució de l’activista dels CDR Tamara Carrasco. Ja n'havia presentat un a l'Audiència de Barcelona, que el va desestimar fa pocs dies. Carrasco va ser absolta per un jutjat penal l'octubre passat del delicte d'incitació a desordres públics, pel qual li demanaven set mesos de presó. Quan va desestimar el recurs, l'Audiència constatava que no va incitar a cometre desordres públics el març del 2018 per un àudio en un grup de Whatsapp. Subratllava que això no implica difusió pública i afegia que el missatge de veu no cridava a participar en les accions que es van produir aquells dies, que sí que qualifica de desordres públics.

Ara la Fiscalia ha anunciat el possible recurs, però encara ha de valorar si el presenta o no. En un tuit, l’advocat de Carrasco, Benet Salellas, ha dit que el recurs de la Fiscalia contra les absolucions "contundents" de l’Audiència i del jutjat penal "diu molt del concepte que la Fiscalia actual té del dret a la protesta i de quina percepció té del Tribunal Suprem". L’activista ha dit que lluitarà contra aquest recurs "com sempre".

