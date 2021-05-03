Estàs llegint: La Fiscalia de Barcelona investiga la gestió de més de 230 residències durant la pandèmia

Público
Público
coronavirus

La Fiscalia de Barcelona investiga la gestió de més de 230 residències durant la pandèmia

La majoria de diligències penals es van arxivar, però el ministeri públic vol conèixer l’estat d’aquests centres, que en les primeres setmanes de pandèmia van viure brots greus amb centenars de morts.

Formació d’equips mòbils que es desplacen a les residències per fer PCR. MARINA LÓPEZ / ACN
Formació d’equips mòbils que es desplacen a les residències per fer PCR. MARINA LÓPEZ / ACN.

barcelona

La Fiscalia de Barcelona té obertes més de 230 diligències civils sobre la gestió de les residències de gent gran durant la pandèmia, sobretot pel que fa al compliment dels protocols sanitaris i els plans de contingència. La majoria de diligències penals es van arxivar, però la secció de discapacitats i de tutela de la Fiscalia vol conèixer l’estat d’aquests centres, que en les primeres setmanes de pandèmia van viure brots greus amb centenars de morts, segons ha publicat El Periódico i han confirmat fonts de la Fiscalia a l'ACN.

De moment, l'òrgan ha enviat oficis als geriàtrics demanant-los la llista de residents i la situació de cadascun, proves PCR fetes, nombre de contagis, ingressos hospitalaris i morts. També demana explicacions sobre l’organització del centre, la plantilla, els equips de protecció i protocols interns i externs. Per últim, el ministeri públic també ha requerit explicacions a la Generalitat. Quan la pandèmia ho permeti, els fiscals podrien fer visites presencials als centres, i si detecten alguna irregularitat delictiva, la podrien derivar a l’àmbit penal.

Etiquetas
EL QUINZE 79

selección público