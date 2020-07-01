La Fiscalia demana 111 anys de presó per a 13 estudiants que es van manifestar per la rebaixa de les taxes universitàries

barcelona
La Fiscalia demana 111 anys de presó i 130.000 euros de multa per a 13 estudiants universitaris que haurien participat de la vaga estudiantil del 2 de març de 2017, convocada per demanar la rebaixa del 30% de les taxes universitàries i l'equiparació de preus de màster i grau. Se'ls imputen els delictes de desordres públics i danys incloent tots els càrrecs "dins d'un mateix grup que suposadament va cometre els actes dels quals se'ls acusa", segons resa un comunicat de l'organització antirepressiva Alerta Solidària.
Consideren que es tracten d'unes penes "totalment desproporcionades" i que hi ha una voluntat de "rastrejar l'activitat militant de les acusades", tots ells part del Sindicat d'Estudiants dels Països Catalans (SEPC). En el comunicat, afirmen que l'informe policial i la instrucció evidencien "l'existència de seguiments previs" i que es tracta d'una nova expressió del "context de persecució política i ideològica".
El SEPC i Alerta Solidària demanen l'absolució dels acusats, ja que consideren que no hi ha "proves concloents" per verificar que fossin autors dels delictes dels que se'ls acusa: "És evident que, donant un cop d'ull a la penosa instrucció, es tracta d'un cas de persecució l'activitat militant, amb l'única voluntat de desmobilitzar, demanant unes penes totalment desorbitades".
