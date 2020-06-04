Govern i universitats aproven la rebaixa del 30% dels preus de matrícula pel curs 2020-2021

La Junta del Consell Interuniversitari de Catalunya (CIC), formada per Govern i universitats, ha aprovat aquest dijous el nou decret de preus que permetrà rebaixar un 30% els preus de matrícula en graus i màsters per al proper curs 2020-2021. La mesura arriba després d'anys de reivindicacions estudiantils que van portar el Parlament a aprovar el 2016 una moció que instava el Govern a fer aquesta reducció. Després de recollir-la en els pressupostos, aprovats el passat abril, aquest dijous s'ha concretat en el decret.



Així doncs, per al pròxim curs, el preu del crèdit matriculat per primera vegada en els estudis de grau serà de 17,69 euros (coeficient d’estructura docent A), de 25,04 euros (coeficient d’estructura docent B) i de 27,67 euros (coeficient d’estructura docent C). Així, un curs de grau estàndard de 60 crèdits passarà a costar entre 1.061 i 1.660 euros a l’any. Un estudi de coeficient A, com Dret i Turisme, costarà 1.061 euros, un de coeficient B, com Periodisme o Psicologia, costarà 1.502 euros, i un grau de coeficient C, com Medicina o Ciències Biomèdiques, costarà 1.660 euros. Seguirà vigent, però, el recàrrec del 40% del preu del crèdit en cas de cursar un segon grau.



En el cas dels màsters universitaris, el nou preu es fixa en 28,82 euros, mentre que per a la resta de màsters universitaris, el preu per crèdit es rebaixa fins al 46,11 euros.



També com a novetat, els estudiants que se situïn en els trams 1 i 2 de renda tindran descomptes addicionals a través de les beques Equitat de la Generalitat. Concretament, respecte als nous preus universitaris generals, tindran rebaixes del 80% i el 70% respecte al preu màxim de grau i així, els preus d’un curs de grau estàndard oscil·laran entre 212,4 i 498 euros.

